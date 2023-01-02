Must See: Bedard becomes Canada's all-time leader in goals, points at the World Juniors

Connor Bedard made history as Canada leads Slovakia 3-2 through two periods in their quarterfinal showdown Monday night in Halifax.

Bedard scored the first goal of the game to break the Canadian World Junior goals record of 14 previously held by Jordan Eberle as well as Eric Lindros' Canadian career Juniors points record of 31 that stood since 1992.

The 17-year-old opened the scoring off a Slovak turnover, taking a feed from Logan Stankoven and beating goaltender Adam Gajan glove side. Bedard then got his second point of the night assisting on a Dylan Guenther power-play goal in the second period that double the Canadians' lead.

Bedard also became the leader in career points by a Canadian player, passing Eric Lindros’ record of 31 from 1990 to 1992 as well as the Canadian WJC single-tournament mark owned by Dale McCourt (1977) and Brayden Schenn (2011) at 18.

Lindros took to social media Sunday and urged Bedard to not only break the record, but "smash it!", much to the delight of the Regina Pats star.

"It's pretty cool he even knows who I am," Bedard said Sunday. "That's awesome to hear that and him wanting me to beat it is cool. We'll see here. A few more games so hopefully I can."

Slovakia hit back with a power-play goal of their own from No. 2 overall pick Simon Nemec to slice Canada's lead in half. The tournament hosts didn't wait long to restore their two-goal cushion as Zack Ostapchuk wired one home on the rush. But Slovakia kept chipping away as a Bedard turnover led to a goal from Robert Baco to get the Slovaks back within one.

Canadian netminder Thomas Milic stopped 13 of the 15 shots he faced while Dennis Williams' side fired 34 attempts on net through the first 40 minutes.

Montreal Canadiens prospect Owen Beck is playing in his first game with Canada as he joined the team Sunday as a replacement for Colton Dach, who suffered a shoulder injury in the round-robin finale on New Year's Eve and was ruled out for the tournament. Beck played one shift in the first frame and did not touch the ice in the second.

Canada began the tournament with a surprising 5-2 loss to Czechia, the first time they’ve lost their opening game on home soil. But they bounced back in a big way with three straight victories over Germany, Austria and Sweden to close out the round-robin by a combined score of 27-3 and place second in the group.

The winner of Monday’s game will play the United States in the World Junior semifinals as they defeated Germany 11-1 earlier in quarterfinal action.