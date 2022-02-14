Canada in control vs. Swiss after two periods

Canada is one period away from their shot at gold.

The Canadian women's hockey team leads Switzerland 8-3 after two periods in their Olympic semifinal showdown Sunday night.

The Canadians took a 5-1 lead to end the first period and kept the gas peddle down in the second as Marie-Philip Poulin scored two nifty goals to pad Canada's lead. Swiss goaltender Andrea Braendli started the game but was pulled in the first period after the fourth goal and replaced by Saskia Maurer.

The United States will take on Finland in the other semifinal showdown with the gold medal game scheduled for Thursday.