Sam Adekugbe is headed back to the Vancouver Whitecaps.

The Canada left-back has signed from Turkish side Hatayspor ahead of Major League Soccer’s summer transfer deadline. He joins international teammate Richie Laryea as a late addition to Vancouver’s backline.

Adekugbe has signed through 2026 with a club option for 2027.

"We are very excited to welcome Sam back to our club,” Whitecaps sporting director Axel Schuster said. “Since I arrived in Vancouver, Sam has been on my radar as he fits the profile we look to attract. He brings a wealth of experience from his time overseas, was an important member in helping Canada qualify for the Men’s World Cup and is obviously very familiar with our club. Sam believes in what we are building here and wants to help us take the next step.”

Adekugbe, 28, is a product of the Whitecaps academy and made his professional debut for the club in 2013 and went on to make 16 MLS appearances over four seasons with the team.

After loans to Brighton and Swedish side Goteborg, Adekugbe was sold to Norwegian club Valerenga with whom he would spend four seasons before joining Hatayspor in 2021.

Adekugbe spent the second half of last season on loan at Galatasaray and won a Super Lig title.

Internationally, Adekugbe has been capped 41 times by the CanMNT and was a member of the squad at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. He has a goal and five assists for Canada.

On Wednesday, the Whitecaps signed Canada right-back Laryea on loan from Nottingham Forest for the remainder of 2023.