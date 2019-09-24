Toronto, ON – The 2020 Canada Life Open will take place at North Vancouver’s Seymour Golf & Country Club. The Mackenzie Tour – PGA TOUR Canada, Linx Marketing, the tournament’s host organization, and Canada Life, the tournament’s title sponsor, made the announcement today.

Seymour Golf & Country Club, known for its tree-lined fairways and challenging greens, has been an integral part of the North Vancouver and North Shore community since its inception in 1953.

“We’re very excited to announce that Seymour Golf & Country Club will host the 2020 Canada Life Open,” said Mackenzie Tour Vice President Scott Pritchard. “The course is going to provide a formidable test for Mackenzie Tour players, and we’re thrilled to bring the Canada Life Open to the residents of the North Shore.” Dates for the 2020 tournament will be announced in the future.

Point Grey Golf and Country Club had hosted this tournament since its inception, in 2014. Pritchard praised the course for its role in the growth of the Mackenzie Tour during the six tournaments played, including this year’s event won by Jake Knapp.

“We would like to wish Point Grey all the best in the future and thank its board, staff and members for hosting the Canada Life Open for many years.”

In 2014, Seymour Golf & Country Club hosted the B.C. Men’s Amateur Championship, where the winning score over four days was even-par and boasted a field of well-known players, including PGA TOUR player Adam Svensson and current Mackenzie Tour players Jared du Toit, Mike Belle and John Mlikotic. That same year, the PGA of British Columbia selected Seymour Golf & Country Club as its Golf Course of the Year.

“We are looking forward to players from across globe competing at our club,” said Dave McNeilly, Seymour General Manager. “It will be a great experience for everyone at the club to host an event of this caliber in North Vancouver. I know our membership and residents alike will be excited to showcase the region and support an official Mackenzie Tour tournament.”

Debuting in 2014, the Canada Life Open has always been the Mackenzie Tour season-opening event and has seen a number of players graduate to the PGA TOUR, including the tournament’s 2014 winner, Joel Dahmen, who finished 55th in the 2018-19 FedEx Cup.

“The Canada Life Open has such a great history in Vancouver and we look forward to continuing our work alongside the Mackenzie Tour and Seymour Golf & Country Club to deliver another world-class event in the Spring,” said Jeff Macoun, President and Chief Operating Officer, Canada, Canada Life.

Under the leadership of Tournament Director David Lee-Fay, Linx Marketing will continue to act as the organizing committee of the Canada Life Open, as it has each year since 2016.

“Seymour has all the intangibles that a club needs to host a high-level tournament like this,” said Lee-Fay. “We are confident the players will enjoy the golf course and the facilities, and we’re looking forward to working with everyone at Seymour to run another successful tournament.”

Details for the Canada Life Open and the full 2020 Mackenzie Tour schedule will be announced at a later date.