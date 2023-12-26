Canada looks to build on strong World Juniors start against Latvia

Canada looks for back-to-back wins to start the 2024 World Juniors as they take on Latvia in Group A action on Wednesday.

Watch Canada battle Latvia LIVE on at 1:30 p.m. ET/10:30 a.m. PT on TSN1/3/4, TSN.ca, and the TSN App.

Team Canada began the tournament with a 5-2 victory over Finland on Wednesday.

Detroit Red Wings prospect Nate Danielson and Arizona Coyotes prospect Maveric Lamoureux led the offence with a goal and assist each.

Top prospect Macklin Celebrini and undrafted forward Owen Allard each potted a goal while Boston Bruins forward Matt Poitras also scored.

Mathis Rousseau, who plays for the Halifax Mooseheads of the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League, was outstanding in net and kept Canada in contention early after making a highlight reel save off a Finland two-on-none in the first period.

The Montreal native made 24 saves in the victory.

Latvia is looking for their first win of the tournament after a 6-0 drubbing from Sweden in their opener on Wednesday.

San Jose Sharks prospect Filip Bystedt and Vancouver Canucks prospect Jonathan Lekkerimaki each scored a pair of goals for Sweden while forwards Felix Unger Sorum and Anton Wahlberg also scored.

Latvian goaltender Deivs Rolovs took the loss, allowing all six goals while making 29 saves.

Latvia will look to Florida Panthers prospect Sandis Vilmanis and Bruins prospect Dans Locmelis for production against Canada.

Vilmanis, 19, was drafted in the fifth round in the 2022 draft by the Panthers and has 10 goals and 28 points in 30 games with the Ontario Hockey League's Sarnia Sting.

Locmelis, 19, plays for the University of Massachusetts in the NCAA and has four goals and five points in 12 games.

Canada will go on to play to take on Sweden on Friday and will wrap up the round-robin portion of the tournament against Germany on New Years' Eve.

How to watch 2024 IIHF World Junior Championship: Canada vs. Latvia

You can watch Canada vs. Latvia, along with every game at the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship, LIVE on TSN, TSN.ca and the TSN App.

When: Wednesday, Dec. 27

Main Coverage: 1:30 p.m.. ET/10:30 a.m. PT

Where to watch: TSN1, TSN3, TSN4, TSN.ca, TSN App.