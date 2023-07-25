After a 0-0 draw on Thursday against Nigeria, Canada looks for their first win at the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup Wednesday against Ireland.

Before Canada can look ahead to the critical final Group B match against host Australia, the Canadians have go through a tough Ireland squad that is ranked No. 22 in the world. The Irish lost a close 1-0 opener to Australia with a penalty kick from Steph Catley in the 52nd minute standing as the game-winner.

The statuses of midfielder Jessie Fleming and defender Kadeisha Buchanan for Canada ahead of tomorrow’s matchup are to be determined.

Fleming missed the Nigeria game with a calf issue but fully trained on Monday. She was limited during training sessions last week, practising off to the side and had tape on her leg. Head coach Bev Priestman expects the London, Ont., product to be ready against Ireland.

"Jessie fully trained (Monday). We've got one more session before (Wednesday) but expect Jessie to be available," said Priestman.

Fleming’s creativity in the midfield as well as her ability to take penalty kicks was sorely missed against Nigeria. Captain Christine Sinclair’s penalty kick was stopped by goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie early in the second half as Canada’s struggles to score continued. Canadian goalkeeper Kailen Sheridan, the 2022 NWSL goalkeeper of the year, recorded a clean sheet.

Buchanan missed Tuesday’s practice with an illness with Canada Soccer citing her absence as precautionary. She was also expected to speak at the FIFA Women’s World Cup press conference but was replaced by teammate Ashley Lawrence. Buchanan played all 90 minutes against Nigeria.

For Ireland, ranked No. 22 in the world, centre back Louise Quinn was in a walking boot and sported a black eye after the game against Australia.

Ireland head coach Vera Pauw confirmed it’s a foot injury for Quinn but did not commit to her playing status against Canada.

In Group B, Australia, who was without star Sam Kerr against Ireland, was the only team to emerge with a win after the first game.