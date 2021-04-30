Canada looks to keep rolling at U18 Worlds on TSN

Team Canada returns to action at the IIHF World U18 Championship Friday night as they continue Group A play against Switzerland.

Watch the action LIVE tonight at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT on TSN5 and streaming on TSN Direct.

Canada picked up a rather convincing win to open the tournament, beating Sweden 12-1 on Tuesday.

But the young Canadians got a scare in their second game, narrowly defeating Team Latvia 4-2 on Wednesday.

“Latvia is a hard-working team and we have to give them a lot of credit," said Team Canada defenceman Brandt Clarke following the game.

"They were coming at us all night and we were able to weather the storm, but we would have liked to capitalize on more of our chances. For us to pull off that 4-2 win was big for us because sometimes you need these tight games to help you later on in the tournament.”

Captain Shane Wright, who had a hat trick against the Swedes, and defenceman Corson Ceulemans didn't dress against Latvia for precautionary reasons not related to COVID-19.

After the win, Canada had Thursday off as they prepared for the meeting with Switzerland.

Switzerland, 1-2-0, opened the tournament with a 4-2 win over Latvia, but have dropped back-to-back games to Belarus (7-1) and Sweden (3-1).

Switzerland played a good game against Sweden, but a five-minute major in the second period to Maximilian Streule erased their one-goal lead and led to all three of Sweden’s goals.

"It was a tough loss," Swiss coach Marcel Jenni told IIHF.com. "We were in control, especially at the start of the second. We scored a goal, but then we got this unnecessary penalty, and we didn't execute well enough on the PK. Five-on-five we were better, which is the positive thing."

Switzerland will need to stay out of the box on Friday as they take on a Canadian team that has scored three times on their eight man advantages.