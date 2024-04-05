Canada looks to remain undefeated against Switzerland at Women’s Worlds on TSN

After a 4-1 win over Finland Thursday, Team Canada is back on the ice for a Group A showdown with Switzerland at the women’s worlds in Utica, N.Y.

Watch Canada take on Switzerland LIVE at 3 p.m. ET/12 p.m. PT on TSN3/4 and streaming on TSN.ca and the TSN App.

In last night’s victory, Brianne Jenner got the first goal of the game halfway through the opening frame to make it 1-0. Emma Maltais would double Canada’s lead early in the second before Finnish forward Petra Nieminen scored to cut the lead in half to 2-1.

Late in the second period, forward Julia Gosling scored her first-ever world championship in her debut to make it 3-1 for Canada. The 23-year-old forward had 22 goals and 51 points in 37 games this season as a senior at St. Lawrence University.

Canada would ice the game in the third with defender Ella Shelton scoring a power-play goal to make it 4-1.

Shelton finished the game with a goal and two assists while goaltender Ann-Renée Desbiens turned aside 32 shots.

Switzerland also opened up their tournament on Wednesday as they took on the reigning gold medalists United States. The Americans skated away with a 4-0 win as Swiss goaltender Andrea Brandli faced 55 shots.

Alina Muller is the only Swiss player on a Professional Women’s Hockey League (PWHL) roster this season. The forward plays for Boston, where she has three goals and 13 points in 19 games. In seven games at the worlds in 2023, she had four goals and 10 points.

All-time, Canada is undefeated in 19 games against Switzerland. They faced off in the semifinals at the worlds last year in Brampton, Ont., where Sarah Fillier netted a hat trick in a 5-1 Canadian victory.