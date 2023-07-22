Canada loses close game to host Spain in U19 women's basketball semifinal

MADRID — Iyana Martin Carrion had 24 points, 5 assists and 4 rebounds as Spain beat Canada 77-70 in the women's under-19 basketball World Cup semifinal on Saturday.

Awa Fam also had 17 points and 8 boards for Spain, which will meet the United States in Sunday's final.

Toby Fournier led the way for Canada with 20 points and 7 rebounds.

The Canadians will play France for bronze, also on Sunday.

Spain led by as many as 13 points in the third quarter, but Canada fought back to make it a one-point game in the fourth.

The home side ultimately hung on, winning the game at the free-throw line in the late stages.

The defending-champion U.S. beat France 80-57 earlier on Saturday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 22, 2023.