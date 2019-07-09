SAO JOSE DOS CAMPOS, Brazil — Tonga held on to edge Canada 26-25 in the opening game of the World Rugby U20 Trophy tournament Tuesday.

The Pacific islanders led 21-10 at the half and withstood a Canadian comeback at Estadio Martins Pereira. Trailing 26-15 with 14 minutes late, the Canadian scored two late tries but missed both conversions and fell just short.

The eight-team World Rugby U20 Trophy is a second-tier youth championship. The tournament winner earns promotion to the 12-team World Rugby U20 Championship won by France last month.

Nick Carson, Reid Davis, Will Mathews and Michael McCarthy scored tries for Canada. Captain Will Percillier added a penalty and a conversion.

Canada faces Portugal on Saturday.