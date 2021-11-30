Canada's women's national soccer team was held to a 0-0 draw by Mexico on Tuesday in an international friendly.

The Canadians put 10 shots on net compared to Mexico's five.

Canada also possessed the ball more, holding it for 53 per cent of the game.

Defenders Allysha Chapman and Kadeisha Buchanan both took yellow cards in the match.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 30, 2021.