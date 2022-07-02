Canada's Vallee wins silver in three-metre springboard to earn second medal at worlds

BUDAPEST, Hungary — Canada's Mia Vallee added to her medal haul at the world aquatics championships Saturday.

The 21-year-old from Beaconsfield, Que., grabbed her second podium — and the country's third at the event in diving — with a silver in the women's three-metre springboard.

Vallee finished with 329.00 points to pick up her second-career medal at the worlds after capturing bronze in Wednesday's one-metre springboard.

She sat fifth after three dives Saturday, but moved up to third on her fourth effort before climbing another spot on the final attempt.

China's Yiwen Chen won gold with 366.90 points, while countrywoman Yani Chang was just back of Vallee in third with 325.85.

Vallee entered the worlds with five career medals (one gold, one silver, three bronze) on the Grand Prix circuit.

Rylan Wiens of Pike Lake, Sask., and Montreal's Nathan Zsombor-Murray won Canada's first diving medal at these worlds with a bronze Tuesday in the men's 10-metre synchronized event.

Canada now has 14 medals (three gold, five silver, six bronze) after winning a national record 11 in swimming last week.

The event in Hungary wraps Sunday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 2, 2022.