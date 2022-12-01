Canada down one at half after quick start by Morocco

Canada's final game at the 2022 FIFA World Cup did not get off to a good start, but an own goal by Morocco gave the Canadians hope, they they now trail 2-1 heading into halftime.

Morocco got off to a quick start, taking a 1-0 lead in the fourth minute following a miscommunication between Steven Vitoria and keeper Milan Borjan, leading to the Canadian keeper coming well off of his line and clearing the ball right to Moroccan midfielder Hakim Ziyech, who calmly put the ball into the empty net.

The Moroccans added to their lead in the 23rd minute when Youssef En-Nesyri took a long ball between two Canadian defenders and fired the ball past Borjan at his near post.

Canada was given a lifeline in the 40th minute, when a Sam Adekugbe cross deflected off Moroccan defender Nayef Aguerd and into the back of the net.

Morocco nearly scored a third goal in injury time but were flagged offside after En-Nesyri had put it into the back of the net.

Since scoring their first World Cup goal against Croatia, Canada had conceded six-consecutive goals prior to the own goal late in the half.

Morocco can win Group F with a win over Canada and a draw or a Croatian loss in the other Group F match between Croatia and Belgium, which is currently tied, 0-0, at half.

Manager John Herdman shook up Canada’s starting lineup for its final World Cup match, opting to start Jonathan Osorio ahead of Jonathan David. Mark-Anthony Kaye was also in the starting lineup in place of the injured Stephen Eustaquio