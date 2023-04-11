Jeff Truitt has been named the head coach for the upcoming IIHF Under-18 World Championship, Hockey Canada announced Tuesday.

The tournament runs from April 20-30 in Basel and Porrentruy, Switzerland. Canada opens the tournament on April 20 against Sweden.

Watch Canada vs. Sweden LIVE Thursday, April 20 at 8:30 a.m. ET/5:30 a.m. PT on TSN4, TSN.ca and the TSN App.

TSN will broadcast all games, culminating with the gold-medal match on April 30 at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT.

Truitt recently completed his first season as head coach of the Prince Albert Raiders of the Western Hockey League. This will mark Truitt’s fifth time representing Canada behind the bench and his first stint as head coach.

The coaching staff also includes assistants John Dean and Bruce Richardson, along with goaltending consultant Justin Pogge.

Dean has been the head coach of the Ontario Hockey League’s Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds for the past five seasons. Richardson recently completed his fifth season as head coach for the Blainville-Boisbriand Armada of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League.

Pogge, a former third-round pick of the Toronto Maple Leafs who played for Canada at the 2006 World Juniors, will make his international coaching debut.

Since 2002, Canada has reached the top of the podium four times (2003, 2008, 2013, 2021), earned silver in 2005 and bronze in 2012, 2014, 2015.



