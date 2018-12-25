4h ago
Canada names Comtois captain for world juniors
TSN.ca Staff
"Dream come true": DiPietro gets Boxing Day start as confidence builds
Forward Maxime Comtois has been named Team Canada's captain for the world junior hockey championship, which begins tomorrow. .
Comtois, who was drafted by the Ducks in 2017, is the only returning member from Canada’s team. which won gold at last year's tournament.
Defencemen Evan Bouchard (Oilers prospect) and Ian Mitchell (Blackhawks propsect) and forward Jaret Anderson-Dolan (Kings Prospect) have been named the team’s alternate captains.
In other team news, Canucks prospect Mikey DiPietro will start in net when Canada takes on Denmark tomorrow in its tournament-opening game. Maple Leafs prospect Ian Scott will start on Thursday in Canada's second game against Switzerland.
Here were Canada's lines at practice today:
