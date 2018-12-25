Forward Maxime Comtois has been named Team Canada's captain for the world junior hockey championship, which begins tomorrow. .

Comtois, who was drafted by the Ducks in 2017, is the only returning member from Canada’s team. which won gold at last year's tournament.

Defencemen Evan Bouchard (Oilers prospect) and Ian Mitchell (Blackhawks propsect) and forward Jaret Anderson-Dolan (Kings Prospect) have been named the team’s alternate captains.

It's the 2nd straight year that the Team 🇨🇦 captain doesn't wear the 'C' for his junior club team



Earlier in camp, Maxime Comtois said he picked up a lot from watching Ducks captain Ryan Getzlaf & how he handled an early season losing streak in Anaheim https://t.co/I2n7VqO5Nk — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) December 25, 2018

CAPTAIN 🇨🇦 CANADA

at recent #WorldJuniors



19 Comtois

18 Dube

17 D. Strome

16 Point

15 Lazar

14 Laughton

13 Nugent-Hopkins

12 Schwartz

11 Ellis

10 Cormier

09 Hickey

08 Alzner

07 Letang

06 Chipchura

05 Richards

04 Paille

03 Upshall

02 Stoll

01 McCarthy

00 Malhotra

99 Van Ryn — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) December 25, 2018

🇨🇦 coach Tim Hunter has raved about Anderson-Dolan noting that the #GoKingsGo prospect was the most detailed player at the summer camp



So, no surprise that Jaret will wear an 'A' at the #WorldJuniors https://t.co/MFCUXgAZBM — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) December 25, 2018

In other team news, Canucks prospect Mikey DiPietro will start in net when Canada takes on Denmark tomorrow in its tournament-opening game. Maple Leafs prospect Ian Scott will start on Thursday in Canada's second game against Switzerland.

Here were Canada's lines at practice today:

Team 🇨🇦 lines in practice



Comtois-Glass-Tippett

Lafrenière-AndersonDolan-Suzuki

Frost-Hayton-Leason

Veleno-Bowers-Studnicka

Entwistle



Phillips-Bouchard

Brook-Mitchell

Smith-Dobson

McIsaac — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) December 25, 2018

Canada's opener against Denmark, as well as every other game of the tournament, can be seen exclusively on TSN.