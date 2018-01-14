Canada's champions passing the torch to the next generation

Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir headline Canada's figure skating roster for the upcoming Olympic Games in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

One day after the National Skating Championships, Canada announced their Olympics roster for figure skating, including 17 skaters in total.

Virtue and Moir will look to medal in their third straight Olympics in Ice Dance after capturing the silver four years ago in Sochi, and the gold eight years ago in Vancouver.

Patrick Chan will return to the Olympics after earning a silver in men's singles in Sochi four years ago.

Also joining the team heading to Pyeongchang are Keegan Messing (men's singles), Gabrielle Daleman, Kaetlyn Osmond, and Larkyn Austman (women's singles), Meagan Duhamel and Eric Radford, Julianne Seguin and Charlie Bilodeau, and Kristen Moore-Towers and Michael Marinaro (pairs), and Piper Gilles and Paul Poirier and Kaitlyn Weaver and Andrew Poje (Ice Dance).