The day after Canada revealed the 26-man roster that would compete at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, players continued to arrive ahead of Thursday’s friendly against Japan and the beginning of the tournament.

As the Canadian players assembled and took part in pre-tournament training, midfielder Stephen Eustáquio reflected on the journey that led him to a place on the Canadian World Cup squad.

“It’s been a crazy roller coaster, I think a soccer player always sees the big picture,” said Eustáquio. “I knew that one day we’d be at a World Cup, I knew one day I would be at a big team, but just the adventure that it has been, the path, I feel good, I feel every step I’ve take has been a strong step.”



After their final tune-up game against Japan in Dubai, Canada will begin play in Group F against one of the tournament favourites in Belgium, before facing Croatia and Morocco to close out the round robin portion of the schedule.

The 25-year-old believes Canada can take advantage of both pace and ball movement to find success in the competition.

“I think at a stage like this we just have to be smart you know?” said Eustáquio. “We have some of the best players that can play in transition here. I think that if we’re smart with the ball, we can exploit those areas where Phonzie (Alphonso Davies), Jonathan David, Cyle (Larin), Tajon (Buchanan) with their speed can sometimes be 1v1 with the goalkeeper and I want to be part of that process because I feel like I have the quality at the right moment to put the ball where it should be.”

Eustáquio, who has made 11 league and six Champions League appearances for FC Porto this season, says that everything starts at the back for Canada and success will come with the way the players work and play together.

“It’s just like the way sometimes I feel about Ali (Alistair Johnston) and Kamal (Miller). I know that with their body language, I already know that they’re going to pass to me. That creates my movement and at this time I hope Phonzie and everyone on top knows that the movement that I make is going to create movement for them,” said Eustáquio.

“I think the level that I’m at right now they have confidence in me, they know that I can put the best ball for them to make their goals and that’s really what I want to do. I’m here to feed them. But for me to do that I need to be fed by my centre backs and that what we’re going to work on for sure.”

Midfielder David Wotherspoon did not even know if he was going to have the chance to step on the field for Canada in Qatar after he suffered a torn ACL playing for St Johnstone in a League Cup semifinal against Celtic last November.

He was named as part of the 26-man team on Sunday and says it wasn’t just a physical battle to get back on the field.

“The mental side of it was very difficult right at the start, just to hear that news that you couldn’t play football for a good number of months and know that the challenge ahead, because not everyone comes back from these sorts of injuries, is a hard one to take,” said Wotherspoon. “Mentally, it was tough for me and family around me, but they were great support.”

With his place in the tournament secured, the 32-year-old plans to take it all in and thinks Canada can take the action to the teams they will face in Qatar.

“I’m going to enjoy every minute of it, that’s for sure,” said Wotherspoon. “I’m going to take every minute as it comes and really, really enjoy it. But the focus is on this team and what we want to do here and that’s to come here and win games and prove to everyone what we are and where we’ve come from. We know we’ve got the players on our team that can hurt teams and we know we can play to our best and give everyone a game.”