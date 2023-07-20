Canada enjoyed the majority of the possession, but are tied 0-0 with Nigeria after the first half of their Group B opener at the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup from Melbourne Rectangular Stadium.

The Canadian side controlled the play from kickoff, with most of the early action taking place in the Nigerian half of the field.

Captain Christine Sinclair and forward Jordyn Huitema both had chances at goal for Canada, who finished the opening 45 minutes with a 63% possession advantage, but were not able to get the ball on target.

As the half went along, the African side started to grow into the game and Ifeoma Onumonu forced Canadian keeper Kailen Sheridan into the only save of the opening half as she made a diving stop in the 23rd minute.

Nigeria has the corner advantage 4-3 heading into the break as they were able to continue to pile on the pressure.

The Canadians have won their last two opening games at the FIFA Women’s World Cup, defeating Cameroon 1-0 in France in 2019 and China 1-0 at Edmonton’s Commonwealth Stadium during the 2015 tournament on home soil.

Sinclair scored the winner in their 2015 victory and she was among the 11 players that began the game for Canada, marking her sixth FIFA Women’s World Cup.

Canada was forced to start the game with midfielder Jessie Fleming on bench.

Head coach Bev Priestman told TSN’s Claire Hanna that Fleming is not suffering from a tournament-threatening injury, but wants to avoid using her at this point.

The 25-year-old was limited at practice leading up to Thursday’s opening game.

Australia currently leads Group B after defeating Republic of Ireland 1-0 in their opening match.