ZURICH — The United States heads the FIFA women's rankings two months before defending its Women's World Cup title, and England has risen above host France.

The U.S. and Germany are unchanged in the top two positions, with England at No. 3 after winning the four-nation SheBelieves Cup this month.

France dropped one place to No. 4, followed by Canada and Australia.

Japan, the 2015 World Cup runner-up, is at No. 7, swapping places with the European champion Netherlands at No. 8.

Sweden and Brazil complete the top 10.

FIFA says a record 155 women's teams, from 211 member federations, are ranked.

The 24-nation World Cup is played from June 7-July 7.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports