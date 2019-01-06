1h ago
Canada opens women's U18 world championship with win over Sweden
The Canadian Press
OBIHIRO, Japan — Canada has its first win at the women's under-18 world hockey championship.
Daniella Calabrese and Danielle Serdachny supplied the offence as the Canadians opened the tournament with a 2-1 win over Sweden on Sunday.
Goaltender Mahika Sarrazin earned the win for Canada (1-0-0), which settled for bronze at last year's event after missing out on the gold-medal game for the first time in the 11 years the tournament has been played.
Gabriella Johansson was the lone scorer for Sweden (0-1-0), last year's silver medal winners. Tindra Holm took the loss.
The United States enter this year's tournament as four-time defending champions and have seven gold medals in total.
The Canadians have four golds, but their last came back in 2014.
Canada's next game is Monday against the Americans.