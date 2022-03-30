25m ago
LIVE BLOG: Canada battles Panama with sights set on topping group
Canada has already secured a berth in the World Cup and can now clinch the CONCACAF title with a win or draw against Panama.
TSN.ca Staff
Canada can improve its World Cup draw positioning with a win tonight
Follow along as Canada aims to lock up a spot in Pot 3 when the World Cup draw takes place on Friday.
The Canadian men's squad is seen entering the pitch in Panama City.
Canada's starting XI
Atiba Hutchinson
Maxime Crepeau
Alistair Johnston
Samuel Adekugbe
Kama; Miller
Ismael Kone
Stephen Eustaquio
Lucas Cavallini
Tajon Buchanan
Mark-Anthony Kaye
Jonathan David