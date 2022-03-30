Canada, Panama play to scoreless draw in first half

Canada and Panama played to a scoreless draw in the first half of their World Cup qualifying match in Panama City on Wednesday.

Panama dominated the possession game at 54 per cent, but neither side was able to land a shot on target.

Canada has already secured a spot in the World Cup, however they can clinch the CONCACAF title with a win or draw tonight.

Canada would be in position to lock up a spot in Pot 3 of the World Cup draw if they finish atop the CONCACAF group.