45m ago
Parker reaches 5,500 career points in Sparks' win
Candace Parker had 16 points, 12 rebounds and four assists to help the Los Angeles Sparks beat the Phoenix Mercury 83-74 on Wednesday night for their fifth consecutive win
TSN.ca Staff
BRADENTON, Fla. -- Candace Parker had 16 points, 12 rebounds and four assists to help the Los Angeles Sparks beat the Phoenix Mercury 83-74 on Wednesday night for their fifth consecutive win.
Los Angeles was ahead 64-49 early in the fourth quarter until Diana Taurasi got Phoenix back in it by hitting four 3-pointers in a three-minute span. The Mercury were within 73-71 with 4:55 remaining but didn't score again until Taurasi's free throw at 1:12. Chelsea Gray gave Los Angeles a nine-point lead with two free throws at 52.9.
Gray and Brittney Sykes also scored 16 points for Los Angeles (8-3). Gray had six rebounds and six assists and Parker made 8 of 10 free throws as she reached 5,500 career points.
Parker scored 11 points in the first quarter as Los Angeles raced to a 24-10 lead.
Taurasi finished with 19 points for Phoenix (6-6). Brittney Griner added 13 points.