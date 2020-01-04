Alexis Lafreniere scored twice and Team Canada routed Finland 5-0 to advance to the World Juniors gold medal game.

Connor McMichael, Jamie Drysdale, and Ty Dellandrea also scored for Canada, who jumped out to a three-goal lead in the first four minutes of the game.

Joel Hofer recorded 34 saves for the shutout.

Canada will face Russia, who beat them 6-0 in the preliminary round, in the gold medal game Sunday. The Finns will play Sweden in the bronze medal game.