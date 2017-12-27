Frank Seravalli TSN Senior Hockey Reporter Follow|Archive

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Team Canada took care of business against Slovakia on Day 2 of the World Junior Hockey Championship, but dodged a bigger bullet on the blueline.

Defenceman Jake Bean missed more than 15 minutes of action after a hard spill into the boards in the first period, but managed to return midway through the second period.

Bean’s return was a big sigh of relief for a Canadian team which was already without Kale Clague on Wednesday night and Dante Fabbro only just getting back to full strength after a left foot injury.

They could ill afford another blow – not with rosters frozen in the tournament.

Bean, the Carolina Hurricanes’ first-round pick in 2016, is also one of Team Canada’s six returning skaters from last year’s silver medalist entry. He slid into the boards at a high rate of speed after colliding with Slovakia’s Marian Studenic in the first period. Bean’s left shoulder made initial contact with the boards, but he also immediately clutched his head after the pileup.

Bean’s injury was just about Canada’s only hiccup in Game 2 at KeyBank Center.

With six goals from five different forwards, Team Canada methodically controlled pace, play and possession to cruise to a 6-0 victory to remain unbeaten (12-0-1) against Slovakia in the World Juniors. The latest win came on the 18th anniversary of that scoreless tie in Brandon, Man., in 1999.

Goaltender Colton Point pitched a shutout for Canada in his first career international appearance. The Colgate product and first-ever player representing North Bay, Ont., on the World Junior stage stopped 20 Slovakian shots, outdueling St. Cloud State counterpart David Hrenak.

Sam Steel scored his second goal in as many nights to kick off the tournament and Jonah Gadjovich tied Steel for the team lead with a two-goal effort. Jordan Kyrou, Taylor Raddysh and Maxime Comtois also piled on with tallies.

Team Canada, off to a 2-0 start for a second straight tournament, will have a much-needed day on Thursday to rest and prepare for Friday afternoon’s outdoor showdown with Team USA at New Era Field.

