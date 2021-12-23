Canada leads Russia after dominant first period in WJC pre-tournament game

McTavish opens up the scoring for Canada

Mason McTavish, Ridly Greig, Kent Johnson, and Lukas Cormier scored as Canada holds a 4-0 lead over Russia after the first period in their only pre-tournament game before the World Junior Championships start on Boxing Day.

Canada grabbed the early lead at 6:24 of the first period when McTavish put home a rebound off a shot from Johnson on the power play.

Greig gave Canada a 2-0 lead under one minute later at 7:14 of the period putting home another rebound that ricocheted off Russian goaltender Yaroslav Askarov.

Johnson scored Canada’s third of the period, firing a one-timer past Askarov to extend Canada’s lead. McTavish picked up an assist to record his second point of the game.

Cormier extended the lead with Canada’s second PP goal of the game, taking a cross-crease pass and firing the puck into the wide-open net.

Canadian goaltender Dylan Garand made seven saves in a clean first period.