Canada leads Russia by two after second period

After going down 4-0 in the first, Russia has clawed back and now trail Canada by two, 5-3 heading into the third period of their pre-tournament game at the World Junior Championship.

Semyon Demidov scored Russia’s first of the game on the power play, banking the puck off of a Canadian defenceman’s skate from behind the net and past an unsuspecting Dylan Garand to bring the score to 4-1.

Canada gave Russia plenty of opportunities to claw back into the game early in the period, taking three penalties before the five-minute mark of the period.

Matvei Michkov scored Russia’s second power-play goal, on Canada’s fourth penalty of the period, as he fired a one-timer past Sebastian Cossa to reduce the deficit to 4-2 with nine minutes remaining in the frame.

Mason McTavish answered for Canada at 16:28 of the period, outwaiting Russian goaltender Yaroslav Askarov to tuck in his second of the game, re-gaining Canada’s three-goal lead.

Alexander Pashin brought Russia back to within two goals, wiring a shot past Cossa from a sharp angle with two minutes left in the period.

Cossa replaced Garand in the Canadian net midway through the second period.

Canada holds a 29-21 shot lead after 40 minutes.