TORONTO — Canada's Alexis Galarneau lost his opening-round match 6-2, 4-6, 6-4 to Argentina's Francisco Cerundolo in men's singles action Monday at the National Bank Open.

The Laval, Que., native had three aces and three double faults in the match, while winning 65 per cent of first-serve points. Galarneau, 24, also converted three of his 13 break point chances.

Cerundolo, meanwhile, fired 10 aces to six double faults and won 62 per cent of first-serve points. He broke on five of his six opportunities.

Galarneau entered the tournament courtesy of a wild-card berth, one of four granted for the event.

Milos Raonic of Thornhill, Ont., and Vasek Pospisil of Vernon, B.C., were both scheduled to play later Monday.

Raonic will play ninth-seeded American Frances Tiafoe, while Pospisil takes on Italy's Matteo Arnaldi.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 7, 2023.