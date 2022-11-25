Defender Alistair Johnston said Friday Canada doesn't mind the extra media hype as they prepare to face Croatia on Sunday.

Referring specifically to the image of head coach John Herdman on cover of Croatian outlet 24sata, Johnston said is embracing the moment needing a result in their second game.

"If there hadn’t been anything anyway it is still a massive game for us," Johnston said. "You don’t pick up points from your first game you need to pick up points from your second game and get a result realistically you need to try and get three if you want if you want to give yourself a genuine chance.

"For us, it didn’t really matter, we knew our backs were against the wall this game no matter what, and you know we don’t mind that its built up a little bit in the media that there is a little tabloid fever it’s a little bit of fun it gives a little more excitement around the match from not just Canada and Croatia but from other countries as well [it] puts up a little extra interest in the match.

"I think that is kinda exciting for us. Look, we know that this is a massive game, this is the team that finished runners-up in the last World Cup unbelievably talented group they don’t need any extra motivation, so I bet they were looking at it like ‘Who is this? Who is this team we probably never heard of up until a couple of months ago coming in here talking and talking a big game?'

"But we believe in ourselves and we believe we can back it up and it’s all going to come down to, at the end of the day no matter what is said no matter what pictures are posted in tabloids it is all going to come down to what happens on those 90 minutes on the field. We understand that and we feel really good about that.”

Covered only by a maple leaf over his mouth and another over his midsection, an otherwise naked Herdman was featured on the cover of 24sata Friday with the caption: "You have the mouth (tongue), But do you have the balls as well?" As translated by Juraj Vrdoljak on Twitter.

Herdman told his team they were going to "eff Croatia" in their next match following Wednesday's loss to Belgium. He clarified on Thursday that the comment was meant to set the mindset for Canada and not disrespect the 2018 finalists.

“I mean, you say those things in an impassioned moment trying to inspire your team in a huddle. And when you’re asked a question ‘What did you say that huddle?’ It’s what I said,” Herdman replied.

“It’s not massively respectful to Croatian people and the Croatian national team. I understand very well where we’re at on the world stage, but in that moment you enter that next place you take your team to that next place that we’re here to be fearless and to bring everything we’ve got to that game."

Canada need at least a draw on Sunday to keep their hopes of reaching the last 16 alive, while Croatia also enter looking for their first win, having played Morocco to a scoreless draw in their Group F opener on Wednesday.