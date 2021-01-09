Oklahoma State linebacker and Canadian Amen Ogbongbemiga will join his teammate Chuba Hubbard in the NFL draft, he announced on Twitter Saturday.

Ogbongbemiga will forego his final year of eligibility to enter the draft.

"I'm blessed to be in the position I am and to have the opportunity to make such an impactful decision in my life. Over the last month, I have taken the time to weigh each scenario in order to determine what is best for me. One thing about me is I'm a hard-worker, and I'm motivated by the prospect of accomplishing more and achieving great things. I came to the conclusion that no matter which direction I go, what I put into it is up to me," he wrote on Twitter.

"To my teammates, y'all know what it is! I will forever cherish those moments on and off the field. To everyone else who assisted me on my journey, I am truly grateful for the impact you have had on my life. Ultimately, I feel that it's time for me to begin a new journey and with my trust in God along with my personal dedication, family and unwavering community of supporters, I will be able to continue to thrive. I'll be forgoing my last year of eligibility to pursue my lifelong dream of playing in the NFL. Thank you Oklahoma State for taking a chance on a kid from Canada and allowing me to grow into the man I am today."

Ogbongbemiga, a native of Calgary, had 80 combined tackles and 2.5 sacks in 11 games last season for the Cowboys.