De Grasse misses out on Diamond League medal by 4/100 of a second

BIRMINGHAM, United Kingdom — Andre De Grasse missed out on a Diamond League medal by just four one-hundredths of a second.

De Grasse, from Markham, Ont., was fifth in the 100-metre dash in 10.13 seconds on Sunday at the Diamond League event in Birmingham, England. Jamaica's Yohan Blake edge Britain's Adam Gemili for gold, with Michael Rodgers of the United States taking bronze.

Blake finished in 10.07 seconds, Gemili had an identical time and Rodgers crossed the finish line in 10.09.

Fourth-placed Christopher Belcher of the U.S. also finished in 10.13 seconds.

Also Saturday, Alysha Newman of Delaware, Ont., won silver in the women's pole vault with a best height of 4.65 metres. Greece's Katerina Stefanidi won gold with a 4.75-metre vault. Cuba's Yarisley Silva earned bronze.

Gabriela Debues-Stafford of London, Ont., won silver in the women's one-mile race in four minutes 21.11 seconds, finishing behind Germany's Konstanze Klosterhalfen (4:22.47). Britain's Eilish McColgan took bronze in 4:24.71.

Genevieve Lalonde of Moncton, N.B.,was 11th in the women's 3,000-metre steeplechase in 9:31.07.