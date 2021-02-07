ISTANBUL — Veteran Canadian midfielder Atiba Hutchinson set up the winning goal Sunday in 10-man Besiktas' 1-0 win over Konyaspor in Turkish Super Lig play.

The referee played advantage after a Besiktas player was taken down near the penalty box and the ball went to Hutchinson, who found France's Valentin Rosier streaking towards the Konyaspor goal. Rosier beat the goalkeeper from close-range.

Fellow Canadian Cycle Larin started for Besiktas, who lost Fabrice N'Sakala to a second yellow card in the 21st minute after two clumsy challenges.

The weekend left Istanbul rivals Galatasaray, Besiktas and Fenerbahce all on 48 points at 15-5-3 atop the Super Lig Standings.

Galatasarary was first, on goal difference , ahead of Besiktas and then Fenerbahce.

