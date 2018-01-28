ASPEN, Colo. — Canada's Alex Beaulieu-Marchand finished fifth on Sunday in the men's ski slopestyle event at X Games Aspen.

Beaulieu-Marchand, last year's bronze-medal winner in Aspen, put down a 91.00-point effort in his third and final run down the course, but it wasn't enough to crack the podium.

Sweden's Henrik Harlaut earned gold with 93 points, Norway's Oystein Braaten took silver with 92.33 and Andri Ragettli of Switzerland was third with 92.

The 23-year-old Beaulieu-Marchand was named to his second Olympic Games earlier this month. He finished 12th in slopestyle at the Sochi Games in 2014.

Teal Harle of Campbell River, B.C., and Evan McEachran of Oakville, Ont., who are also on the Olympic team, failed to qualify for Sunday's final.

Also, Brett Turcotte of Clearwater, B.C., failed to add to his gold medal collection from the Aspen X Games, finishing fifth in the snow bike best trick event with 76.66 points.

Australia's Rob Adelberg won with 89 points. Fellow Australian Jackson Strong came second with 86.33 while American Robert Haslam placed third with .80.33

Turcotte won snowmobile freestyle and the snowmobile speed and style event earlier in the weekend.