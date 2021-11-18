Canada’s Best Curlers Rock the House with Exclusive Live Coverage of the TIM HORTONS CURLING TRIALS

TORONTO (November 18, 2021) – Canada’s top curlers are set to hit the ice for the 2021 TIM HORTONS CURLING TRIALS airing live from the SaskTel Centre in Saskatoon, Sask., beginning with the Round Robin on Saturday, Nov. 20 at 3 p.m. ET on TSN, TSN.ca, and the TSN app.

The action continues through to Sunday, Nov. 28, with the respective winners of both the men’s and women’s events chosen to represent Canada at the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games. TSN’s complete broadcast schedule is available here.

