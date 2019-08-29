Andreescu advances to third round at US Open with win over Flipkens

Andreescu: 'I can beat anyone right now'

NEW YORK — Bianca Andreescu advanced to the third round of the U.S. Open with a 6-3, 7-5 win over Belgian veteran Kirsten Flipkens on Thursday.

Andreescu, the No. 15 seed from Mississauga, Ont., won on her first match point when she completed a break of Flipkens with a powerful backhand.

The 19-year-old Canadian is playing in her first tournament since winning the Rogers Cup earlier this month in Toronto.

It was the first career meeting between Andreescu and the 33-year-old Flipkens, a former world No. 13 who came into the tournament ranked 110th.

Andreescu next faces either former world No. 1 Caroline Wozniacki or American Danielle Collins.

Later Thursday, Vancouver's Vasek Pospisil faced Tennys Sandgren of the United States. Pospisil shocked No. 9 Karen Khachanov in the first round.

Meanwhile, Denis Shapovalov took on Switzerland's Henri Laaksonen. Shapovalov advanced to the second round after beating Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime in the first round for a second straight year.