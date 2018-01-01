Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics: Day 3 Mixed Doubles Curling - Semifinal Today at 6AM ET / 3AM PT on TSN1, TSN3 and TSN4

ATP 500: Rotterdam - Day 1 Today at 6:30AM ET / 3:30AM PT on TSN2

Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics: Day 3 Hockey - Women's: Sweden vs. Korea Today at 7AM ET / 4AM PT on TSN5

Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics: Day 3 Speed Skating - Long Track Women's 1500m Final Today at 8:15AM ET / 5:15AM PT on TSN1, TSN3 and TSN4