OTTAWA — Canada's Brad Gushue defeated South Korea's Byeongjin Jeong 9-4 at the world men's curling championship on Wednesday morning.

South Korea conceded after Canada scored four points in the eighth end.

Canada, now 5-2 in round-robin play, was scheduled to take on American John Shuster in the evening draw.

The top six teams in the 13-team field will qualify for the weekend playoffs.

Medal games are scheduled for Sunday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 5, 2023.