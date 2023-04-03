OTTAWA — Canada's Brad Gushue defeated Japan's Riku Yanagisawa 6-3 on Monday afternoon at the world men's curling championship.

Gushue made a tap for two points in the third end and added another deuce in the seventh end. Japan forced Canada to a single in the ninth but was run out of rocks in the 10th.

The Canadian side of Gushue, Mark Nichols, E.J. Harnden and Geoff Walker improved to 3-2 after splitting their games over the opening weekend at TD Place.

Canada will next play Lukas Klima of the Czech Republic on Tuesday before beginning a run of three straight two-game days.

Sweden's Niklas Edin, the defending champion, won both of his games Monday to lead the 13-team standings at 5-0.

Round-robin play continues through Friday night. Medal games are scheduled for Sunday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 3, 2023.