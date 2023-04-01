OTTAWA — Canada's Brad Gushue opened the world men's curling championship with a loss to Switzerland.

He dropped a 8-3 decision to Yannick Schwaller in the round-robin opener for both teams at TD Place.

Gushue will meet Italy's Joel Retornaz in the evening draw.

Competition continues through April 9.

Gushue, from St. John's, N.L., won silver at last year's world championship in Las Vegas.

His lone world title came in 2017 at Edmonton.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 1, 2023.