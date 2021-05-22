Gushue, Einarson advance to semifinals with win over Switzerland

ABERDEEN, United Kingdom — Canada's Brad Gushue and Kerri Einarson secured a semifinal berth at the world mixed doubles curling championship on Saturday with a 7-6 extra-end victory over Jenny Perret and Martin Rios of Switzerland.

Needing to draw the button for the victory, Perret's final throw slightly overcurled to give Canada the steal.

Einarson had forced an extra end by making a remarkable quadruple takeout to clear the four-foot ring and salvage a single point.

Canada trailed 5-1 after four ends but scored three points in the fifth and stole a single in the sixth to pull even.

Norway's Kristin Skaslien and Magnus Nedregotten beat Italy's Stefania Constantini and Amos Mosaner 7-5 in the other qualification game.

Canada will next play Bruce Mouat and Jennifer Dodds of host Scotland later Saturday at the Curl Aberdeen facility.

Norway will take on Sweden's Oskar Eriksson and Almida de Val in the other semifinal.

Semifinal winners will play for gold on Sunday while the losing teams will meet for bronze.

Gushue, from St. John's, N.L., and Einarson, from Camp Morton, Man., finished round-robin play at 7-2. They are trying to become the first Canadian team to win gold in the event's 13-year history.

Canada has reached the podium (two silver, one bronze) at the last three editions of the competition.

Joanne Courtney and Reid Carruthers won silver in 2017, Laura Walker and Kirk Muyres took bronze in 2018 and Jocelyn Peterman and Brett Gallant won silver in 2019. Last year's championship was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 2021 event serves as the main qualifier for mixed doubles at the Beijing Olympics. Gushue and Einarson secured an Olympic berth for Canada on Friday.

Canada's John Morris and Kaitlyn Lawes won gold when the discipline made its Olympic debut at the 2018 Pyeongchang Games.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 22, 2021.