Gushue stays perfect at Tour Challenge with win over Edin

NEW GLASGOW, N.S. — Brad Gushue of St. John's, N.L., earned a 7-3 win over Sweden's Niklas Edin on Wednesday night to improve to 2-0 at the Tour Challenge, the second stop on the Grand Slam of Curling.

Gushue scored three points in the third end and drew for a deuce in the sixth to end the match early.

Edin fell to a 0-2 record and is on the brink of elimination at the midway point of round-robin play.

Elsewhere in Draw 5, Winnipeg's Mike McEwen (1-1) topped American John Shuster 7-5. Shuster dropped to 1-1 with the loss.

In women's play, Ottawa's Rachel Homan took a 7-5 victory over Japan's Sayaka Yoshimura (0-2) to improve to 2-0.

Winnipeg's Jennifer Jones beat Japan's Satsuki Fujisawa 7-5. Both teams are 1-1.

The top eight teams overall qualify for the weekend playoffs.