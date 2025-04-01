MOOSE JAW, Sask. - Canada's Brad Jacobs defeated Sweden's Niklas Edin 8-6 in the morning draw at the BKT World Men's Curling Championship.

Jacobs and his team of Marc Kennedy, Brett Gallant and Ben Hebert scored three points in the fourth end and won the game with a hit in the 10th.

The host team will return to the Temple Gardens Centre in the evening to play Italy's Joel Retornaz.

Canada is 4-1 after nine sessions while the defending champion Swedes are 3-2.

Round-robin play will continue through Friday evening.

The top six teams in the 13-team field will make the cut for the weekend playoffs.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 1, 2025.