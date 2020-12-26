Must See: Levi lays out to deny Stuetzle on the doorstep

Team Canada defenceman Braden Schneider received a major penalty and a game misconduct for an illegal check to the head on Germany forward Jan-Luca Schumacher.

Braden Schneider is charged with a check to the head. That's a 5 minute major and a game misconduct for the defenseman. pic.twitter.com/lGrUiBOcZ4 — TSN (@TSN_Sports) December 26, 2020

The incident happened halfway though the opening period with Canada holding a 2-0 lead in their first game of the World Junior Hockey Championship.

Germany scored on the ensuing five-minute power play to make the score 2-1.

The 19-year-old Schneider, selected 19th overall by the New York Rangers in the 2020 NHL Draft, scored seven goals and added 35 assists with the Brandon Wheat Kings in 2019-20, his fourth season in the Western Hockey League.