CALGARY — Canada's Brendan Bottcher capped the preliminary round at the men's world curling championship with a 9-6 win over Germany and prepared for a playoff game later Friday.

The host country finished the round robin with a 9-4 record. Bottcher awaited results of afternoon games to know Canada's opponent in the evening.

Bottcher's team from Edmonton needed to win Friday's playoff game to advance to Saturday's semifinals in Calgary. The medal games are Sunday.

"You've got to be proud of where you're at, but our work isn't done here by any stretch," the Canadian skip said. "We certainly have expectations and we all have the drive to keep playing well in the playoffs."

Defending champion Niklas Edin of Sweden and Russia's Sergey Glukhov, each 10-2 with a game remaining in the round robin, had already secured byes to Saturday's semifinals.

Reigning Olympic champion John Shuster of the United States (9-3), Scotland's Bruce Mouat (9-4) and Switzerland's Peter de Cruz (8-5) rounded out the six playoff teams.

Glukhov's official team name is Russian Curling Federation because of World Anti-Doping Agency sanctions against that country.

The third seed plays sixth and fourth faces fifth in qualification games. The winners advance to the final four.

Canada beat both the Scots and the Americans in the preliminary round, but fell to the Swedes, Russians, Swiss and South Koreans in losses decided in either extra ends or with last rocks.

"The preliminary round, there were a lot of tough games," Canada's second Brad Thiessen said. "We learned a lot about the ice and the rocks.

"We learned a lot about the teams as well. We faced quite a bit of adversity this week I think."

Canada has won five of the last 10 world men's curling titles and reached the final in another three.

Brad Gushue of St. John's, N.L. was the last Canadian team to win gold in 2017 in Edmonton.

Both Gushue and Kevin Koe were beaten in the finals by Edin in 2018 and 2019, respectively.

Last year's championship in Glasgow, Scotland, was cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the 61-year history of the men's world championship, Canada has finished outside the medals seven times.

The top six countries at 2021 BKT Tires and OK Tires Men's World Curling Championship also qualified their countries to compete in men's curling in next year's Winter Olympics in Beijing.

"I'm glad we've done that, but there's still a little bit of work to be done and I hope we can keep playing well here in the playoffs," Bottcher said.

China owns an Olympic berth as the host country. The remaining three countries will be determined at an international December qualifier, with a date and location yet to be announced by the World Curling Federation.

Scotland's 7-6 win over Norway eliminated Steffan Walstad from playoff contention in Calgary and opened the door for the Swiss to get in and book their Beijing berth.

Switzerland defeated China 9-4 and Italy downed Denmark 10-4 in the morning draw.

The championship is being held without spectators at WinSport's Markin MacPhail Centre, which was also the venue for the Canadian men's, women's and mixed doubles championships before the world men's event.

Participants are confined to the arena and their hotel to avoid the spread of the COVID-19 virus. A pair of Grand Slams featuring international fields start next week following the men's championship.

The women's world championship is also scheduled for April 30 to May 6 in Calgary. Kerri Einarson's team out of Manitoba's Gimli Curling Club will represent the host country.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 9, 2021.