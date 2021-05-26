1h ago
Canada's Zhao advances to final round of French Open qualifying
The Canadian Press
PARIS — Canada's Carol Zhao moved closer to a spot in the French Open women's singles main draw with a 7-6, 6-2 win over Slovakia's Viktoria Kuzmova on Wednesday.
Zhao, from Richmond Hill, Ont., will face Spain's Lara Arruabarrena on Friday for a spot in the main draw.
Zhao, ranked 324th in the world, is looking to advance to a Grand Slam main draw for the first time in her career.
In men's qualifying, Toronto's Steven Diez fell 6-3, 6-0 to Brazil's Joao Menezes.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 26, 2021.