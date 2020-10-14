Canada's Chase Claypool earned his first NFL honour on Wednesday.

The Pittsburgh Steelers rookie wide receiver was named AFC Offensive Player of the Week after his four-touchdown performance in Sunday's 38-29 win over the Philadelphia Eagles.

Claypool, a native of Abbotsford, B.C., had seven receptions for 110 yards and three touchdowns, adding additional touchdown on a two-yard rush.

A second-round pick in this year's draft, Claypool has 13 receptions for 261 yards and four touchdowns in four games with the Steelers.