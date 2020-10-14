1h ago
Claypool wins AFC Player of the Week
Canada's Chase Claypool earned his first NFL honour on Wednesday. The Pittsburgh Steelers rookie wide receiver was named AFC Offensive Player of the Week after his four-touchdown performance in Sunday's 38-29 win over the Philadelphia Eagles.
TSN.ca Staff
Palmer: Steelers' creative usage of Claypool feeding the Canadian's early success
VIDEO SIGN OUT
Canada's Chase Claypool earned his first NFL honour on Wednesday.
The Pittsburgh Steelers rookie wide receiver was named AFC Offensive Player of the Week after his four-touchdown performance in Sunday's 38-29 win over the Philadelphia Eagles.
Claypool, a native of Abbotsford, B.C., had seven receptions for 110 yards and three touchdowns, adding additional touchdown on a two-yard rush.
A second-round pick in this year's draft, Claypool has 13 receptions for 261 yards and four touchdowns in four games with the Steelers.