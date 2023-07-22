Canada's Corey Conners shot 68 Saturday to finish 3-under on the day and 1-under through three rounds of play at the 151st Open from Royal Liverpool.

The Listowel, Ont., native began his day with a trio of pars to remain even on the day.

Conners, 31, sank back-to-back birdies on holes 4 and 5 to get him to 2-under.

Conners rattled off four more pars to finish the front nine with a 33.

A pair of birdies bookended a par in Conners' first three holes of the back nine, and five consecutive pars kept the current world No. 30 in the hunt.

Conners' first and only bogey on the day came on his final hole of the round on the 615-yard, par-5 18th hole as after escaping from a green-side pot bunker, Conners tapped in his sixth stroke of the hole to finish with a 68.

Conners finished T-25, 14 places up from the start of play.

American Brian Harman entered the third round as the clubhouse leader at 10-under.