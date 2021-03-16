ISTANBUL — Canadian Cyle Larin scored in the 102nd minute to lift Besiktas to a 3-2 win after extra time over Istanbul Basaksehir on Tuesday, moving the Black Eagles into the final of the Turkish Cup.

Larin came in off the bench to start the second half. Fellow Canadian Atiba Hutchinson entered the game in the 62nd minute for Besiktas.

After a run down the left flank, the ball was sent into the Basaksehir penalty box. A Besiktas player made a dummy run, leaving the ball to Larin, who sent a low right-footed shot past the 'keeper.

The 25-year-old from Brampton, Ont., stands third in Turkish Super Lig scoring with 14 goals.

Fraport TAV Antalyaspor hosts Aytemiz Alanyaspor in the other semifinal Wednesday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 16, 2021