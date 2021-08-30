TOKYO — Danielle Dorris is the latest Canadian swimmer to win a medal at the Tokyo Paralympics.

The 18-year-old from Moncton, N.B., swam to silver Monday in the women's 100-metre breaststroke S7.

Dorris, who was born with only a portion of her arms, touched in a personal-best one minute 21.91 seconds.

American Mallory Weggemann took gold with a time of 1:21.27 and world record holder Julia Gaffney of the U.S. finished third (1:22.02).

The silver is Dorris' first Paralympic medal, coming in her second Games.

Canada now has 12 medals in Tokyo, including one gold, two silver and two bronze in swimming.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 30, 2021.