Alphonso Davies is already one of the most accomplished men’s players in Canadian soccer history.

That statement comes with the requisite wealth of winners’ medals the 22-year-old has obtained in his young career at German giants Bayern Munich; a total of 12 titles in four seasons, including four Bundesliga titles, two German Cup wins, and the 2019-2020 UEFA Champions League.



In Germany, Davies is one talented piece of a Bayern international ensemble that includes other World Cup-bound stars like Senegal’s Sadio Mané, Netherlands’ Matthijs de Ligt, and Germany’s Manuel Neuer, Joshua Kimmich, and Serge Gnabry. Davies is one of the headline guys for Bayern, but isn’t required to be the vocal, focal leader.

At the World Cup in Qatar, Atiba Hutchinson – with plenty of European titles to his name – is Canada’s captain, but Davies’ big game experience means he too can lead. On the biggest stage in men’s sports, and as part of a talented young nation returning to the World Cup for the first time in 36 years, Davies wants that responsibility.

“I just try to give some of the boys motivation, tell them: ‘Keep your head up because the worst thing you can do on a football pitch is keep your head down.’ It’s just not good for anybody,” Davies said. “And if I can be a guy like that, to tell them: ‘We got this. Yes, they’re a good team but also, we’re a good team too, and we’re good players as well.’ And if I see that and read the situation, definitely I’ll be that guy.”

Everything Davies has achieved in his young career has required him to grow up at a young age. He debuted for Canada’s senior team at 16 and moved to Germany’s most successful club at 17, learning and succeeding along the way.

Speaking about playing in the 2020 Champions League final at the tender age of 20 against Paris Saint Germain superstars Neymar and Kylian Mbappe, Davies admits he was “really nervous.” But winning men's soccer biggest club prize taught him nerves before a big game aren’t self-destructive. Davies will feel that same internal tension at the World Cup playing against Group F opponents Kevin De Bruyne and Belgium and Luka Modric and Croatia but insists it won’t dim his or his teammates’ self-belief.

“I’m gonna be a little bit nervous [at the World Cup],” Davies said. “But for me it’s just: We made it to this point for a reason and each and every one of us have to be confident in ourselves and go out there and show what we have. We can’t be scared; we can’t be timid. We’re gonna be playing against big-name players, but at the end of the day football is football. You just go out there and play a game.”



Davies will lead but doesn’t feel the need to be overbearing. He watched Canada’s mentality flourish last winter during the final rounds of World Cup qualifying, when the team won critical matches against the U.S., El Salvador, and Jamaica while he recovered from heart inflammation following a bout of COVID-19.

Davies thinks Canada has players with a range of abilities and was particularly impressed with the composure of defender Scott Kennedy – who stepped up to play for Canada’s senior team from SSV Jahn Regensburg of the German second division – and the burgeoning abilities of Club Brugge winger Tajon Buchanan, a recent Belgium First Division winner.

“I felt like everyone on this team is able to play, is able to battle for this goal that we’re trying to achieve,” Davies said. “All these players coming through is just good for us. These guys now, they’re [league] champions, they have a fighting mentality. We have to implement that at the World Cup as well.”



Head coach John Herdman knows Canada’s men are a talented, capable collective, but he knows Davies represents something more. Canada's coach wants Davies the young man and Davies the superstar athlete to be Canada’s leader.

“He is new Canada,” Herdman said. “I think he embodies what this team is about, what this country is about – the confidence, the swagger, the anything’s possible. And this kid is a refugee from West Africa, who’s got Champions League trophies, all these Bundesliga titles, and he’s 22 years old. So, I’m sure he’s thinking he’s winning this World Cup. And that’s the new Canadian mindset. This is what we want Canadians to think.”

Canada opens its Group F play against Belgium on Nov. 23, and Davies is thinking about much more than playing against the second-ranked team in men's soccer. He’s thinking about how Canada will make its World Cup statement.



“Every time we play for the national team and sing the anthem, we try to sing it with pride. We try to motivate the crowd as well, to show that we will fight for this," Davies said.

“Because we believe and fight for our country. And now, on the biggest stage in the world, we just have to sing it a little bit louder, so we can put the whole world on notice that Canada is at the World Cup and we’re here to play football.”